Paul Heyman takes credit for Brock Lesnar’s WWE success; shares WrestleMania spoiler

WWE recently sent out a post hailing Brock Lesnar as a WrestleMania legend, and Paul Heyman took offense.

The two iconic stars share a long history in WWE dating back decades. Heyman used to work as Lesnar's advocate until he found a new role as Roman Reigns' special counsel.

Paul Heyman has also played an integral part in the ongoing feud with Lesnar and Reigns. He recently reformed his alliance with The Beast Incarnate but betrayed him at the Royal Rumble when he defended the WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley.

Heyman did not shy away from seeking credit for Brock Lesnar's success. He insisted that he played a significant role in all of The Beast's WrestleMania victories before asserting that the latter's dominance will end on the upcoming 'Show of Shows.'

"PARDON MOI, WWE, BUT BRRRRRRRROCK LESNAR IS A WRESTLEMANIA LEGEND BECAUSE HIS ADVOCATE LED HIM TO ALL THESE VICTORIES .... UNTIL NEXT SUNDAY, WHEN BROCK WILL ACKNOWLEDGE THE TRIBAL CHIEF ROMAN REIGNS," said Paul Heyman in his blunt response.

Roman Reigns dodges Brock Lesnar on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to lock horns in a huge title vs. title championship unification match at WrestleMania 38. During a recent live event at MSG, the Tribal Chief laid out a brutal attack on Lesnar that led to the latter being covered in blood inside the ring.

Lesnar then responded by saying that he no longer cares about the championship and wants Reigns' blood instead. The Beast Incarnate has spent the last couple of weeks tormenting The Bloodline and has destroyed multiple vehicles in the process.

He was recently told that he couldn't lay hands on Roman Reigns unless he was provoked. As a result, The Beast spent a lot of time in The Tribal Chief's locker room, hoping to confront his WrestleMania opponent. However, Reigns tactfully dodged Lesnar throughout the show and surprisingly left the ring as soon as he came face-to-face with the latter in the main event of SmackDown.

Both Lesnar and Reigns are scheduled to appear on RAW's go-home show before WrestleMania 38. Will we finally see them engage in a brawl ahead of their high-stakes match?

