"Paul's face" - WWE fans lose it after Cody Rhodes' mystery partner appears to compete on RAW after two decades

By Akash Dhakite
Modified Apr 04, 2023 06:57 IST
Cody Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.
Wrestling fans went berserk witnessing Brock Lesnar as Cody Rhodes' mystery tag team partner to take on Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa on tonight's WWE RAW.

The Beast Incarnate will wrestle on Monday Night RAW for the first time since he defeated Tommy Dreamer in a Singapore Cane match on July 22, 2002.

Rhodes demanded that he get his WrestleMania 39 rematch against Roman Reigns tonight on the red brand. However, Paul Heyman initially refused on behalf of the champion.

CODY RHODES' PARTNER IS BROCK LESNAR???? 😱😱😱#WWERAW | #RawAfterMania https://t.co/lf6f9rdgeV

After some discussion, Heyman accepted a tag team match for the main event, with Reigns, Solo vs. Cody Rhodes, and a partner of his choice, as Brock Lesnar popped into the arena to team up with Cody.

The WWE Universe lost it watching The Beast come down to the support of The American Nightmare for the first time in their wrestling career.

Check out the reactions below:

A fan noted to check for Paul Heyman's face as Lesnar's music hit.

@btsportwwe Paul's face. 😂😂😂😂😂😂

Another fan mocked Cody and Brock, calling them "losers" next to Roman.

@btsportwwe Okay? The last 2 losers vs roman😂

A fan was over with the feud between The Beast and The Tribal Chief in WWE.

@WWE Reigns v lesnar for the 500th time
@WWE Brock competing on Raw. Hell yeah!

A Twitter user also anticipated that Lesnar would F5 Rhodes during the segment.

@WWE I was gettin that feeling that brock was bout to F5 cody😂

Some appreciated Triple H giving fans what they wished for.

@WWE LET HHH COOK! #RAWAfterMania #WWERaw https://t.co/705j4dSYSz
@WWE You've gained my interest... https://t.co/jIt35S6IGh

It remains to be seen if Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar can put down Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa during the main event.

What do you think of Lesnar teaming up with Rhodes? Sound off in the comments section below.

