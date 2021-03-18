Paul Wight on the moment his relationship with Vince McMahon changed

Paul Wight (f.k.a. The Big Show) says his relationship changed with Vince McMahon in the 12 months leading up to his WWE departure.

In February 2021, Wight joined rival promotion AEW after spending two decades in WWE. Although he left WWE on good terms with McMahon, the wrestling legend noticed that something had changed during his recent interactions with the WWE Chairman.

Speaking on Talk Is Jericho, Wight said McMahon started calling him by his real name, Paul, instead of his WWE nickname:

“I knew the writing had changed for me and Vince in our relationship because for years I was always Show. In the last year it’s been Paul, so that’s a subtle thing in his mind where he’s already shipping me off to Shady Pines [retirement home], you know what I mean? Paul’s just a guy, Paul’s his friend.”

Paul Wight said his WWE departure was dealt with by the company’s Senior Director of Talent Relations, Mark Carrano. He did not speak to Vince McMahon prior to his exit from WWE.

Paul Wight’s last conversation with Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon contacted Paul Wight after he left WWE

Despite choosing to join a rival company, Paul Wight had a cordial last conversation with Vince McMahon. The seven-foot former WWE Superstar said McMahon called him after the AEW announcement was made:

“There’s no animosity, there’s no heat there at all. He called me, he said, ‘Congratulations, you’re gonna do fantastic over there. You’re really gonna help their company. You have a lot to help here.’ It was a very classy, classy move.”

Wow! Fantastic things are happening!! NO MORE BS merchandise now available at https://t.co/eRacbwDbdJ pic.twitter.com/q7Qev8c0QH — Paul Wight (@PaulWight) March 4, 2021

Wight added that he had not spoken to McMahon in around six months before the phone call. The 75-year-old was not backstage when Wight made his final WWE appearance on the Legends Night episode of RAW on January 4, 2021.

