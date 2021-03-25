Paul Wight reveals what he disliked about his WWE character 

Paul Wight (formerly known as The Big Show in WWE) has opened up on an aspect of his WWE character he was not a fan of.

In an interview with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, the former WWE Champion explained how frustrated he was at how many times his character changed motivations. During his time in WWE, Big Show was known for turning heel and face a substantial amount of times.

Wight would even go as far as referring to his WWE character as "schizophrenic." Here is what he had to say on the issue:

"I had done everything I could do in WWE. I really had. I mean, we both know I've have more turns than NASCAR in WWE. You know what I mean?... I think my character was schizophrenic. I'd walk down the ramp a good guy and walk back a bad guy. Who knows! Maybe it was a sugar imbalance problem? Who knows."

Paul Wight left WWE and signed for rival promotion AEW back in February. He currently acts as a color commentator for AEW Dark: Elevation, alongside his former WCW colleague Tony Schiavone. Wight will also be wrestling for the promotion in the near future.

Paul Wight still has the desire to wrestle

One of the key factors that seems to have led Paul Wight to leave WWE is his desire to continue wrestling competitively. During the interview with Michael Morales Torres, Wight made it clear that he still intends to mix it up in the ring, despite being a veteran athlete.

“One of the biggest reasons why I opted for a AEW is I still wanted to compete. That was a little bit of the frustration that I've had in the past couple of years. I mean, I had an amazing career WWE. I have nothing at all to complain about other than like everything in life, they move on. They're thinking about the generations and the future generations."

