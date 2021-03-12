Paul Wight reveals one of the problems in WWE currently

Paul Wight recently discussed an issue that WWE currently has. He said that the company has a huge roster pool which they can't use to their full potential.

Paul Wight was a key figure in WWE over the last two decades, in the ring, and backstage, as a locker room leader. He won numerous titles in WWE, while also helping younger stars in the ring.

In a recent conversation with Renee Paquette for Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Paul Wight spoke about how competition is important in pro wrestling, and how it can help pro wrestlers reinvent themselves. He then said that WWE has not been able to "maximize" on the huge talent pool that they have.

"I don't care if this pis*es people off or not, but I'm going to say it: you need competition that's not in the same house. You need another brand, where if someone doesn't find out who they are on one brand, there is still another company where they can reinvent themselves and try again. I think that's the problem when WWE was the only game in town. Sure, you had all the talent, sure, you had this great plethora of talent to work with. I think that's one of the problems that WWE has now is because they have so much talent, that they can't really maximize on all that talent."

Renee Paquette said that once talent are out of the loop in WWE, they would have to constantly contact people in the company to get opportunities. Paul Wight said that it is especially bad when WWE thinks that they're doing a Superstar a favor by putting them on television, which happened to him.

Paul Wight on his future in pro wrestling

Love you Mick. Yes, lots left the tank. 💪😎 https://t.co/jiAcGU8rkp — Paul Wight (@PaulWight) February 24, 2021

Wight, in the same interview, said that he could have stayed in WWE and become a Hall of Famer, but stated that he isn't done with pro wrestling yet, and that he has a lot to offer.

Paul Wight said that he doesn't care about titles or the matches that he had in the ring, as he only thinks about today and the future, and not the past.

