Paul Wight reveals WWE project that he will continue to do in AEW

Paul Wight has stated that he will continue to be associated with Special Olympics, which he was involved with when he was in WWE. He stated that the Special Olympics is a brand that has been associated with WWE, but AEW President Tony Khan has given him the go-ahead to continue his work with the organization.

While speaking in the media scrum post-AEW Revolution, Paul Wight said that his partnership with Special Olympics is "very dear" to his heart.

"That's one of things that I was fortunate enough of being WWE for so long, as I got to build some great community relationships and some great partnerships. One of the partnerships that is very dear to my heart is Special Olympics, and that's one of the conversations I had with Tony (Khan) coming over, I said 'Look, I know it's going to be awkward, but I'm still going to be involved with Special Olympics', even though that's kind of a brand that's teamed in wrestling with WWE. And I think everybody involved - WWE, Special Olympics and AEW, understands my passion and commitment to Special Olympics, so that's not a problem going forward. That's one thing about Tony, Tony understands what I bring to the table. I can only help AEW's product by getting involved with community projects which I care about and going forward with that. And plus there's a lot of opportunity for me, now that I'm building - in essence we're building the Paul Wight brand - so I get a chance to do a lot of positive things with my own brand for things in the future as well."

Going to be a fun time! Join us💪❤️😎 https://t.co/6xtJjjhJhB — Paul Wight (@PaulWight) May 12, 2020

Paul Wight said that he has the freedom to do more movies, television shows, and community work projects. He said that previously in WWE, a lot of these opportunities were "limited" because of the huge talent pool that WWE has. He said that the "positive reinforcement and encouragement" is "unreal" in AEW.

Paul Wight and Special Olympics

Paul Wight has supported Special Olympics for a long time and was the WWE Goodwill Ambassador for the 2015 edition of the Special Olympics World Games.

Wight opposed the US government's decision to reduce the budget for Special Olympics in 2019.

