"It was absolutely horrendous" - Paul Wight on his last few days in WWE

New AEW star Paul Wight has talked about his contract discussions with WWE and why his last few days in the company were horrendous. Wight said that WWE tries to make it "awkward" during contract negotiations, which is what happened once again.

Paul Wight left WWE earlier this year as his contract with the company expired. Wight, who is currently with AEW, was with WWE for two decades.

While speaking on Talk is Jericho, Paul Wight said that around the time of the RAW Legends Night show - which was his final WWE appearance - he was in negotiations with WWE over a new contract. Wight further added that the contract discussions weren't smooth.

"I needed a restart. After the last RAW (Legends Night) it was absolutely horrendous. I was going through contract negotiations then, so sometimes when you're going through contract negotiations with them, they try to, lack of a better term they'll try to make things more awkward, difficult or to prove a point. It's part of the psychology of the game, you know what I mean?" (H/T Post Wrestling)

Paul Wight said that WWE had pitched for him to be thrown into a chair by Randy Orton in his final appearance, which he rejected.

Paul Wight on RAW Legends Night

Paul Wight was also not happy at how WWE treats their legends and said that on shows like RAW Legends Night, the legends and Hall of Famers get "run into the ground".

"To sit there on the ramp and then, you know, get called a 'has been' while I sit there and watch a match, it's just – you talk so much about legends and respect for legends and respect for Hall of Famers but, like, anytime a Hall of Famer is around they get run into the ground."

Wight said the show led to him wanting a "restart" in his pro wrestling career and rebrand himself in the business.