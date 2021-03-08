"Vince actually called me the day it was announced" - Paul Wight on Vince McMahon's reaction to him signing with AEW

Former WWE star Paul Wight spoke about Vince McMahon's reaction to him signing with AEW. Wight said that his former boss wished him well after the announcement was made.

After two decades with WWE, Paul Wight left the company after his contract expired. His last appearance in WWE came at the RAW Legends Night show in January.

In the media scrum following AEW Revolution, Paul Wight revealed what WWE Chairman Vince McMahon told him after the announcement of him signing to AEW.

"Here's the thing, Vince actually called me the day it was announced that I signed with AEW, wished me a lot of luck, agreed that I'm a big asset to AEW and thanked me for all the years I worked in WWE. There's no animosity, there's no anger, there's no dirt, so to speak. This just came down to, you know, contract negotiations and opportunities. Let's face it, over 20 years in WWE, I have done everything there is to do, in WWE. I needed a fresh start, and for me, Vince understands that and understands me as a talent, and this was an opportunity for me to do that."

Paul Wight said that he followed the rules and reached out Tony Khan and AEW only after his contract with WWE expired.

Paul Wight in AEW

AEW announced on February 24 that Paul Wight had signed with the company. It was also announced that Wight would be the co-commentator for AEW's new show, AEW Dark: Elevation.

He revealed on his AEW Dynamite debut that the company have signed a "Hall of Fame worthy" star, who would debut at Revolution.

That star turned out to be another former WWE wrestler, Christian, who made a surprise debut at Revolution.

