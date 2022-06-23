"Payback is a son of a..." - WWE Superstar sends bold message to Asuka ahead of Money In The Bank

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans has sent a stern message to Asuka ahead of the upcoming Money In The Bank premium live event.

Lacey Evans took an extended leave of absence from her in-ring duties to start a family, but recently returned to Friday Night SmackDown. In her return to the brand, she defeated Xia Li to qualify for the Women's Money In The Bank ladder match.

Evans will now feature alongside main roster newcomer Raquel Rodriguez and RAW Superstars Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan at the premium live event on July 2nd. Also in the match will be former Money In The Bank winner Asuka.

Evans and The Empress of Tomorrow previously crossed paths in the Money In The Bank match that took place at WWE Headquarters during the Covid-19 pandemic. In a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, Lacey referenced her encounter with Asuka at the conclusion of the 2020 match, vowing to get her revenge:

"I was one of the only women to make it to the top of the building, and on top of the ladder. Unfortunately for me, Asuka came out of nowhere, so uh, payback's a son of a... if you know what I mean," Evans said. (22:58 - 23:08)

What has Asuka been up to on WWE TV?

As mentioned on WWE's The Bump this week, the Japanese-born star has looked unstoppable since returning to Monday Night RAW.

Since making her return to the red brand, The Empress of Tomorrow has defeated former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch on a number of occasions. Her only one-on-one losses have come at Live Events to current champ Bianca Belair.

She also lost a multi-woman number one contenders' match on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, which was won by a returning Carmella.

It will be interesting to see how The Empress and the former US Marine get into it at Money In The Bank. You can read more about the Empress of Tomorrow by clicking right here.

