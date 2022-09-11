"I think so" - 54-year-old veteran is optimistic about returning to WWE under Triple H's regime 

Former WWE star PCO recently discussed the possibility of returning to the global juggernaut now that Triple H is in charge of things.

The former ROH World Champion has had two runs with WWE in the past, first from 1993-1995 and the second from 1998-2000, with mixed results. As part of the tag team, The Quebecers, alongside fellow Canadian Jacques Rougeau, PCO, won the WWE Tag Team Championships on three occasions.

Though he hasn't worked for the promotion for more than two decades, the veteran performer thinks a return could be on the horizon. Speaking to WrestlingInc, PCO stated that he could possibly return to WWE, especially since Hunter has taken over the control of things from Vince McMahon.

He recalled riding with Triple H when the latter jumped ship from WCW to WWE, adding they were on the road together for close to a month.

"Yeah, I think so," PCO said. "I don't think I had a bad relationship with Vince [McMahon], but I think new blood and guys like Paul 'Triple H,' I mean other than I had my altercation with his best buddies at the time, I remember when he came in the WWE from WCW, we rode together. We did a bunch of shows where we shared a car and we were on the road together for almost two, three weeks, almost a month."

Triple H has brought back many stars in recent weeks.

The last two years have been tumultuous for WWE fans because many of their favorite stars were shown the door from the promotion owing to budget cuts. However, since assuming the role of Chief Content Officer, Triple H has undone a lot of damage by bringing back many of those performers.

Ryan Satin @ryansatin



- Dakota Kai

- Karrion Kross & Scarlett

- Hit Row

- Dexter Lumis

- Johnny Gargano



And now, Braun Strowman For those keeping track, Triple H has officially brought back the following Superstars:- Dakota Kai- Karrion Kross & Scarlett- Hit Row- Dexter Lumis- Johnny GarganoAnd now, For those keeping track, Triple H has officially brought back the following Superstars:- Dakota Kai- Karrion Kross & Scarlett- Hit Row- Dexter Lumis- Johnny GarganoAnd now, Braun Strowman https://t.co/rZ3V0egDpb

Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, and Hit Row, to name a few, are now back under WWE's umbrella and receiving ample opportunities to shine. As such, PCO, who has reinvented himself in recent years thanks to his stellar work on the independent scene, could also generate interest from WWE for a potential return.

Do you see Hunter bringing PCO back to the global juggernaut for his last hurrah? Sound off in the comments section below.

Stone Cold Steve Austin just entered another Hall of Fame. Details are right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava