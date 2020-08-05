Former WWE Tag Team Champion Pierre Carl Ouellet recently had a chat with Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda, and opened up on a wide variety of topics in regards to his career as a professional wrestler. PCO was asked if he has any regrets from his career, and he was quick to point out to the instance when he refused to job to Kevin Nash while working for Vince McMahon.

Yeah, just to tarnish my reputation a little bit with Vince when I refused to job against Kevin Nash. Should have done the job as soon as it was set up, and I should have gone through the tough time just like Paul Levesque did.

PCO talks with Chris Featherstone:

Vince McMahon punished Triple H for breaking kayfabe at MSG, in 1996

Fans might remember that Paul Levesque a.k.a. Triple H was punished by Vince McMahon back in the mid-90s, for his participation in the infamous Curtain Call incident. The instance saw Shawn Michaels, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Triple H breaking kayfabe and hugging it out in the middle of the ring at MSG, soon after which Nash and Hall left for WCW.

Vince was furious at what had happened. He couldn't punish Hall and Nash as they were on their way to WCW. Michaels was a top guy at the time, and thus Vince decided to punish Triple H for the incident. He was scheduled to win the King of the Ring tournament, but the crown went Stone Cold Steve Austin's way and the rest is history.