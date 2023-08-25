Peacock pay a special tribute to Bray Wyatt

Windham Rotunda, also known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt, has sadly passed away at the age of 36. Now, streaming service Peacock has paid tribute to the former Universal Champion.

Fans around the world were left devastated when Triple H announced the tragic news earlier. He stated on Twitter that he had received the sad news from Wyatt's father, Mike Rotunda. The star was missing in action since before WrestleMania owing to an undisclosed illness. The news of his passing came amidst reports that he was soon going to step back into the squared circle.

Fans and stars across the world have since shared their sincere condolences.

WWE has already added a new section named 'Best of Bray Wyatt' on the Peacock Streaming Network, the official streaming partner of the company. This section showcases all of the best moments during Wyatt's career. This collection is one of the first things a fan gets to see when they log onto the streaming platform.

It is the platform's way of paying tribute to the late star, who captivated fans with some enchanting performances throughout his career.

Check out the photo of the section below:

Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, will forever be remembered as one of the best creative minds this industry has ever seen.

We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Bray Wyatt's family and friends.

