"Peak Prowrestling Moment for me" - Beth Phoenix opens up about one iconic moment in her WWE career

WWE Superstar Beth Phoenix recalled her WrestleMania 35 match with Natalya, as she claimed it was unique for her.

The Glamazon, alongside her husband Adam Copeland, fka Edge, last made her appearance during the 2023 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where they stood victorious against their rivals Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor in a mixed tag team match. Following that, Phoenix has been active on social media, sharing stories about her life away from the ring.

Recently, she took to her social media handle to claim that pairing up with Nattie during WrestleMania 35 and entering with the 'Hart Foundation' music is one of the most iconic moments of her career.

"WrestleMania with @natbynature and @brethitmanhart entering to the Hart Foundation Music. Peak Prowrestling Moment for me," wrote Beth.

Check out a screengrab of Beth Phoenix's Instagram story below:

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley spoke about how Beth Phoenix inspired her

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley spoke about how her former rival Beth Phoenix inspired her.

While speaking on the Impaulsive podcast, The Eradicator stated that while she was facing The Glamazon, the latter inspired her. She added that Phoenix became an inspiration for her as she was different from other women in the division.

"With WWE, Beth Phoenix. She is just so amazing. Seeing her be different in a time that it was hard to be different, it was inspiring. It really was," she said.

In continuation of the interview, Ripley asserted that it is still wild for her to think about how far she has reached, and how she herself inspires others to be themselves.

"Yeah, it is. It is wild to think that, like, a little girl from Adelaide, South Australia made it to WWE and is inspiring people to be themselves. That is one thing that I really do love about this job. I love hearing the stories about people that get inspired by us to then be confident in their own bodies. That is the one thing that I really want to get accross while doing this job," she added.

It would be quite exciting to see if Ripley can win the battle against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania XL or not.

