"People cheer this dirty, no-good son of a b**ch"- Ex-WWE personality criticizes wrestling fans for hyping up Brock Lesnar's return

Brock Lesnar finally made his return to WWE and attacked Bobby Lashley on the latest episode of RAW.

Last Monday, Lesnar attacked Lashley with an F5, a German Suplex, and the Kimura Lock before the latter's match with Seth Rollins. Despite the assault, The All Mighty put his United States Championship on the line against Rollins. However, The Visionary took advantage of the champion's condition and eventually won the title.

Speaking on Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, Cornette heavily criticized the WWE Universe for appreciating The Beast Incarnate's actions on RAW.

"It is an indictment again of the modern wrestling fan and or the way the business has been presented, that when a guy switches heel, they love him. Brock says good evening to everybody and says good evening to Bobby Lashley and picks him up for an F5 out of nowhere and f***ing drops him and the fans love it. Brock Lesnar turns heel, attacks another babyface for no reason out of nowhere and the fans chant 'one more time' for the babyface to be assaulted again."

He also suggested that Lesnar's attack on Lashley didn't make sense to him.

"And then Brock gives him a German, and then one more time and another F5 and gets the Kimura on Bobby and cranks it up and then let's him go and stands over him laughing while the people cheer this dirty, no good son of a b*tch for f**king not back jumping but inevitably s*cker s*cker f5ing the babyface," Cornette added. (1:09 - 2:15)

Jim Cornette pointed out huge fault in Brock Lesnar's RAW segment

Jim Cornette was highly critical of The Beast Incarnate's return on RAW and highlighted a significant issue with the segment.

On Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, he spoke of Bobby Lashley's situation and how helpless the latter was when Lesnar attacked him unexpectedly. He mentioned that although many WWE officials came to Lashley's aid after the attack, they should've saved him during the assault.

"So yes he was surprised by Brock Lesnar. That attack, he didn't know it was coming. And besides, the fact that we found out Bobby has no friends, nobody gives a s**t about him, and didn't come to help him. Then, they go to break and they come back from the break and now the referees are checking on him. About five or six of them. Where were you motherf***ers a minute ago when I needed you, right?"

The All Mighty has called out Lesnar following the latter's attack. It will be interesting to see if the two lock horns at the Crown Jewel event on November 5.

