Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens recently spoke about his absence from RAW and shared an update with the fans.

The Prizefighter was last seen on RAW during the September 26 episode, where he teamed up with Johnny Gargano to take on Alpha Academy. The duo picked up an impressive victory after Gargano planted Chad Gable with an earth-shattering DDT.

In a recent tweet, KO acknowledged that he hasn't been on RAW for a while. He revealed that several fans had expressed their desire to see him back on the red brand. While Owens did not announce a date of return, he mentioned that he will soon feature on the flagship show once again.

"I know I haven't been on RAW in a couple of weeks. You know I was actually reading on Twitter, the social media thing and a lot of people seem to miss me, it's very nice. I appreciate it. Some people don't miss me. People are very happy I'm not there. Good for them! Most people seem to miss me and it's very, very nice. I really appreciate it. I'm sure I'll be back soon." [0:17 - 0:44]

Kevin Owens will be on NXT tonight

In the same video, Owens mentioned that Shawn Michaels approached him to appear tonight on the go-home NXT show before Halloween Havoc.

Kevin Owens said that being a former NXT Champion, he would moderate a segment between NXT Champion Bron Breakker and the challengers Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh, where the three men air their grievances. Owens mentioned that he couldn't refuse the opportunity since it came from his childhood hero, the Heartbreak Kid.

The former Universal Champion also made it clear that he would ensure that the proceedings do not descend into chaos during the segment.

Do you think Kevin Owens will get involved in the NXT title picture? Let us know in the comments section below.

