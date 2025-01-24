"People would hate" - Top WWE star on possibly becoming a World Champion

Several WWE Superstars are vying for victory in the 2025 Royal Rumble, with the ultimate goal of challenging for a World Title at WrestleMania. Dominik Mysterio recently discussed the potential implications of his own Rumble triumph, speculating on the possibility of capturing a World Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On Monday Night RAW, Gunther currently reigns as the World Heavyweight Champion. Meanwhile, on Friday Night SmackDown, Cody Rhodes holds the Undisputed WWE Championship.

John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Rey Mysterio, and Jey Uso are the confirmed participants in the 30-man over-the-top-rope elimination match. It seems like Dirty Dom also aspires to compete alongside these prominent superstars.

During an appearance on The Babyfaces Podcast, Dominik Mysterio stated that he believes fans would strongly dislike seeing him as World Champion, but he would be willing to embrace the role:

"I think that people would go absolutely insane. People would hate to see me as a World Champion. But, hey, I'm down," he said. [From 08:49 to 08:56]

Former WWE writer defends Dominik Mysterio's controversial gesture

Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan for the Women's World Title on RAW's Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025. After the championship match, the former NXT North American Champion approached Mami for a hug, but instead, she surprised him with a devastating Riptide.

On his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, former WWE writer defended Dominik Mysterio. Freddie Prinze Jr. claimed that the 27-year-old male star is the victim in his current storyline, torn between the manipulative influences of Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan:

"Dominik [Mysterio] is awesome. I know he's a heel, but he's my favorite babyface in professional wrestling because to me, he's the victim in this [storyline] and he's torn between two women [Ripley and Morgan] that are both manipulative," he said.

Whether Dirty Dom will conquer the Men's Royal Rumble and ascend to World Champion status remains to be seen.

