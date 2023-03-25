"People kinda like him" - Dutch Mantell names popular WWE star that could win this year's Andre the Giant Battle Royal (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell is putting his money on SmackDown star LA Knight to win next week's Andre the Giant Battle Royal.

WWE recently announced that the annual Battle Royal will return to the blue brand next week. The WrestleMania weekend event will feature top stars from both brands attempting to win the coveted trophy.

Some of the former winners of this match include top names such as Jey Uso, Cesaro, Big Show, Matt Hardy, Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, and Madcap Moss.

On this week's episode of Smack Talk, Mantell felt that LA Knight could be a good bet to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He detailed that despite losing some important matches of late, Knight is still over with the fans.

"I actually think LA Knight. It would be a good thing for him to win it. He's over and he hasn't won a match hardly. He gets a good reaction, people kinda like him as a heel. They like it. They like to hear that, 'Let me talk to you.' They like that," said the veteran. [From 57:35 to 57:54]

LA Knight picked up a win over Rey Mysterio on WWE SmackDown

The soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio had a run-in backstage with LA Knight last week. This resulted in a matchup this week where Rey looked to teach the outspoken superstar a lesson.

As his family watched the match, the masked luchador put on a show, even paying tribute to his late friend Eddie Guerrero. However, things took a turn for the worse when Dominik Mysterio showed up.

The Judgment Day member's presence proved to be a deciding factor. Just as Mysterio was about to hit the 619, Dom interfered, allowing Knight to steal the win.

