"People relate to those stories" - Dutch Mantell praises WWE Superstar following SmackDown [Exclusive]

Dutch Mantell praised Tamina following her's and Natalya's big win on WWE SmackDown. Tamina and Natalya won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, ending Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler's reign 103-day reign as champions.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, wrestling legend and former WWE manager Dutch Mantell praised the Women's Tag Team match. He had special praise for Tamina.

"I think Tamina did a good job by telling her story, that she had been around for so long and all this and I think people relate to those stories like that because they can see themselves in the performer. So I liked it," Dutch said.

You can check out the entire video below to get Dutch Mantell's views on the whole episode of WWE SmackDown.

Tamina impressed on WWE SmackDown

Natalya and Tamina's challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships was a rematch from WrestleMania 37, where Jax and Baszler retained their titles.

But it was a different story on SmackDown, and Tamina was clearly the star of the match. The WWE veteran was the X-factor for her team and led it to the win, pinning Nia Jax following a Superfly Splash from the top rope.

This was Tamina's first major title win in WWE in her decade-long career. She had previously briefly held the WWE 24X7 Championship.

It will be interesting to see if WWE puts the champions in a rematch against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, or whether new challengers rise to face Natalya and Tamina.

If any quotes are used from this interview, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video