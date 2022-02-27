'Perfect!'- Kevin Owens reacts to advice from Stone Cold's former WrestleMania opponent

Kevin Owens seemed delighted after receiving a message from WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels ahead of WrestleMania 38.

If the latest reports about Kevin Owens' WrestleMania opponent are true, the former Universal Champion will face Stone Cold Steve Austin at The Show of Shows.

Owens has been hurling insults at the state of Texas, left and right. The WWE Universe is quite certain that these insults are an indication that he's about to have the biggest match of his life very soon.

Owens recently took another shot at Texas, and dubbed it "one of the worst places ever." The tweet garnered a response from none other than WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

The Heartbreak Kid told Owens that WrestleMania is the place to make your name, no matter where it's held. Owens thanked Michaels for his advice and ended up taking another shot at Texas.

"Toronto. Dallas. Boston. Seattle. New York. Orlando. Atlanta. Wherever #WrestleMania is … it’s the place to make YOUR name!!!" Michaels tweeted.

You can check out the tweet below:

Shawn Michaels @ShawnMichaels Kevin @FightOwensFight



WrestleMania VI took place in one of the best places in the world but



What a shame. You know what’s ironic?!WrestleMania VI took place in one of the best places in the world but #KOManiaVI is taking place in one the worst places ever…What a shame. You know what’s ironic?!WrestleMania VI took place in one of the best places in the world but #KOManiaVI is taking place in one the worst places ever…What a shame. Toronto. Dallas. Boston. Seattle. New York. Orlando. Atlanta. Wherever #WrestleMania is … it’s the place to make YOUR name!!! twitter.com/fightowensfigh… Toronto. Dallas. Boston. Seattle. New York. Orlando. Atlanta. Wherever #WrestleMania is … it’s the place to make YOUR name!!! twitter.com/fightowensfigh…

To this, Kevin Owens replied:

"Thanks for the advice, Shawn! From now on, I shall be referred to as Mr. KOMania. Perfect! Also, thanks for pointing out 6 specific places better than Dallas, Texas. And yes, “wherever” is also better than Dallas, Texas," wrote Owens.

You can check out the tweet below:

Kevin @FightOwensFight



Perfect!



Also, thanks for pointing out 6 specific places better than Dallas, Texas. And yes, “wherever” is also better than Dallas, Texas. Shawn Michaels @ShawnMichaels Toronto. Dallas. Boston. Seattle. New York. Orlando. Atlanta. Wherever #WrestleMania is … it’s the place to make YOUR name!!! twitter.com/fightowensfigh… Toronto. Dallas. Boston. Seattle. New York. Orlando. Atlanta. Wherever #WrestleMania is … it’s the place to make YOUR name!!! twitter.com/fightowensfigh… Thanks for the advice, Shawn! From now on, I shall be referred to as Mr. KOMania.Perfect!Also, thanks for pointing out 6 specific places better than Dallas, Texas. And yes, “wherever” is also better than Dallas, Texas. twitter.com/shawnmichaels/… Thanks for the advice, Shawn! From now on, I shall be referred to as Mr. KOMania. Perfect!Also, thanks for pointing out 6 specific places better than Dallas, Texas. And yes, “wherever” is also better than Dallas, Texas. twitter.com/shawnmichaels/…

Kevin Owens vs Stone Cold is a dream scenario for many fans

A large number of fans don't want to see Stone Cold wrestle a match at age 57. On the other hand, many fans are excited to see The Rattlesnake make his miraculous return after 19 years.

Austin wrestled his final match at WrestleMania XIX, when some of today's WWE fans weren't even born. He wrestled The Rock in a losing effort that night, in what was deemed a perfect sendoff.

Austin's big break came at WrestleMania 14 during the peak of the Attitude Era. He wrestled Shawn Michaels in the main event of the show, with boxing legend Mike Tyson acting as the special enforcer. Stone Cold defeated Michaels to win the WWE Championship, thus kicking off the Austin Era. Michaels immediately went on a hiatus from WWE following the loss, which lasted four long years.

If Owens wrestles Austin at WrestleMania, will he share Michaels' fate, or will he pull off a huge win? Let us know in the comments below.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Debottam Saha