"Perfect mix of Brock Lesnar & Kurt Angle" - WWE Universe goes berserk over 23-year-old star's recent performance

Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest names in the WWE, and fans have often wondered whether they'll ever see another Beast Incarnate in the company after Lesnar retires from wrestling. Last night, the audience went wild and started to compare Lesnar and Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to NXT's Gable Steveson.

Last month, Gable Steveson started to appear on NXT television to assist Eddy Thorpe in his match against Damon Kemp. Last night, the two stars were in an Underground match which Thorpe won via submission. Later, Steveson entered the mat and hit a suplex on several talents to close the segment.

Fans immediately took notice of Steveson's performance in the end and drew comparisons with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar's suplex. Fans are now excited to see when Gable Steveson will make his in-ring debut on the developmental brand.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Last year, Gable Steveson made an appearance on Friday Night SmackDown alongside Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. The episode was themed around Angle's birthday, and the two came out with a milk truck to douse the members of the Alpha Academy, Chad Gable, and Otis.

Brock Lesnar recently returned to WWE RAW

Earlier this year, Brock Lesnar tricked Cody Rhodes on the RAW after WrestleMania 39 and agreed to team up with him to take on The Bloodline's Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the main event. Unfortunately, The Beast Incarnate showed his true colors.

The Beast annihilated The American Nightmare and feuded with him on Monday Night RAW. The former Intercontinental Champion called Lesnar a coward and challenged him to a match. The two stars faced at WWE Backlash 2023, where Rhodes scored a victory over Lesnar.

After the event, The Beast Incarnate returned to Monday Night RAW to take revenge on Cody Rhodes for humiliating him in Puerto Rico. The two were booked for another match in Saudi Arabia at WWE Night of Champions 2023. Unfortunately, Rhodes was unable to get a win over Lesnar.

After The Beast Incarnate went on a hiatus, The American Nightmare defeated Dominik Mysterio at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. Last Monday, Rhodes was ready to go up against former rival Seth Rollins when Brock Lesnar returned to the company.

Do you think we will get Rhodes vs Lesnar III at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes