"Perfect time to cash in Money in the Bank" – Kevin Nash makes big call on WWE's road to WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently offered his thoughts on when Money in the Bank holders should aim to cash in their contracts.

Damian Priest and IYO SKY won the men's and women's ladder matches, respectively, in 2023. SKY successfully cashed in her contract on Bianca Belair at SummerSlam to become Women's Champion. Priest, meanwhile, still holds the men's briefcase.

On his Kliq This podcast, Nash explained why the Elimination Chamber event represents a good opportunity for a Money in the Bank cash-in:

"The Elimination Chamber, that doesn't qualify you for anything, does it? That's just whoever wins the Elimination Chamber. That's not a f***ing get out of jail free card, is it? That would be the perfect time to cash in Money in the Bank, after a grueling bloodbath Elimination Chamber." [45:59 – 46:34]

The 2024 Elimination Chamber will take place in Perth, Australia, on February 24. It is currently unclear whether Men's Money in the Bank holder Damian Priest will appear at the event.

Previous Money in the Bank cash-ins after WWE Elimination Chamber matches

Money in the Bank winners are allowed to challenge for a title of their choosing at any time. Elimination Chamber matches are among the most grueling in WWE, meaning anyone cashing in their briefcase after a Chamber bout stands a strong chance of winning.

In 2006, Edge successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to defeat John Cena for the WWE Championship at New Year's Revolution. Moments earlier, Cena had defeated Carlito, Chris Masters, Kane, Kurt Angle, and Shawn Michaels in an Elimination Chamber match.

Similarly, in 2021, The Miz beat Drew McIntyre to win the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber. McIntyre had only just finished competing inside the steel structure against AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton, and Sheamus.

