"Personal demons are the only negative on his checklist" - WWE legend reveals why Scott Hall never became world champion

WWE legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross recently discussed Scott Hall's career on his podcast, Grillin JR. Ross also gave his take on why Scott Hall was never a world champion during his in-ring career. Hall was a big star in both WWE and WCW but never held the top title in either promotion. Hall was also a founding member of the nWo in WCW.

Jim Ross is one of the greatest commentators in pro wrestling history. Ross is currently signed to AEW.

On the latest edition of the Grillin JR podcast, WWE legend and current AEW commentator Jim Ross spoke about why Scott Hall was never a world champion. Ross said it was because of backstage issues with him like substance abuse and it had nothing to to do with his talent inside the ring:

Scott’s personal demons are the only negative on his checklist. He had a great mind and still does. Very astute in the machinations of producing and joining a wrestling character, angle, or storyline, and he could work very well. He big and could work with any talents. He could be a big heel or a big babyface. The only thing that held Scott back was reliability. He was such a prisoner to the drugs and the booze that he had a hard time getting past that element. That became his identity at certain points of his career, which was totally unfortunate. He was a hell of a hand in the ring – really good and he had a great mind. I’m surprised somebody hasn’t nabbed him up in a creative capacity because I think he’s that good. It wouldn’t have surprised me under better circumstances that Scott was a world champion. He had the skills, he had the look, and he had the aptitude. He just had those demons nipping at his heels that seemingly never did go away. H/T: 411Mania

Scott Hall was a founding member of the nWo

After leaving WWE in 1996, Scott Hall signed with WCW, coming in with Kevin Nash as The Outsiders. Hulk Hogan joined them at Bash at the Beach 1996 to form the nWo. The nWo quickly became the hottest thing in pro wrestling at the time and helped WCW Nitro beat RAW in the ratings for 83 straight weeks.

Hall found a lot of success in WCW, winning the Television Championship, United States Championship, and Tag Team Championships.