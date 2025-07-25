Pete Dunne breaks silence after major non-WWE announcement

Pete Dunne is one of the most violent men on the WWE roster. The Bruiserweight is a former NXT United Kingdom Champion and a former NXT Tag Team Champion. He recently announced his appearance for Game Changer Wrestling on his X/Twitter account.Dunne's last televised main roster match took place on an episode of RAW back in March, where he teamed up with Tyler Bate to face the New Day. Since then, he has made multiple appearances on WWE Main Event, competing in several matches against the likes of American Made and A-Town Down Under.He recently took X/Twitter to announce that he will be appearing at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport XIV event on August 2, live from the Williams Center, Rutherford, New Jersey. Dunne also made an appearance at the last Bloodsport event that took place in April. He defeated Timothy Thatcher in a singles bout at the event.&quot;Buzzing to come back to @JoshLBarnett Bloodsport.&quot;Fans are really excited to see Pete Dunne back in Game Changer Wrestling. It'll be interesting to see who he faces at Bloodsport XIV.Pete Dunne recently changed his lookPete Dunne is one of the most beloved stars in WWE. He recently became a father and was away from competition for a while. He took to Instagram to share a picture of himself, revealing a new look with short hair.Dunne has been teaming up with Tyler Bate over the past few months as the New Catch Republic. While he hasn't received a singles push in recent times, he was involved in a brief storyline with Penta and Ludwig Kaiser for a while.He recently shared a shirtless picture of himself on Instagram while showing off his new look with chopped off hair. Fans were shocked to see the Bruiserweight with this new look.&quot;Fresh trim Back soon GODBLESS,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIt'll be interesting to see when Dunne returns to WWE programming.