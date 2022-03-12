Pete Dunne debuts under a new name on WWE SmackDown

Former WWE NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne made his main roster debut on WWE SmackDown tonight and under a new name. The WWE Universe was introduced to "Butch," which is the name he will go by on the blue brand.

Dunne accompanied Sheamus and Ridge Holland to the ring as they faced Big E and Kofi Kingston of The New Day. Announcers Michael Cole and Pat McAfee made sure to hammer home that Dunne was now known as Butch, who stood at ringside to support his new teammates.

Following the match on WWE SmackDown, which was won by the team of Sheamus and Holland after what looked like a legitimate injury to Big E, Butch charged into the ring and attacked Kofi Kingston mercilessly. His two teammates made an effort to pull him off of the former WWE Champion, but he managed to slip from their grasp and attack him once again.

We don't know the actual condition of Big E at the moment, but we'll update you all as soon as we know.

Pete Dunne has had a storied past in NXT both in the UK and US

Pete Dunne or Butch first arrived in the company back in 2016 as part of the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament.

He made it to the finals, where he lost to tournament winner and first NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate. Dunne would eventually win the title from Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago. The match was voted NXT's Match of the Year for 2017.

After holding the title for nearly two years (685 days), he dropped the belt to Gunther (f.k.a. WALTER), who would go on to hold the very same title for a record amount of time on his own.

In the meantime, we're certain to see Butch on SmackDown again alongside Sheamus and Ridge Holland in the very near future.

