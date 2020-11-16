Pete Dunne reveals which title he is after in NXT

Pete Dunne has discussed his future with WWE's The Bump, specifically regarding which title he will be going after. The Bruiserweight also discussed how it felt being back in the ring and why he joined the self-proclaimed Kings of NXT.

n e w k i n g s https://t.co/z7zkUqYR7E — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) November 5, 2020

Pete Dunne recently made his return to the ring at NXT UK. He reformed his relationship with Ilja Dragunov to take shots at current NXT UK Champion WALTER and his ally Alexander Wolfe. Speaking on his return, Pete Dunne described it as "weird."

"It was weird for me. I've wrestled since I was 12-years-old, so I've never had time off, even through injury and stuff. I've always managed to maintain a busy schedule, so it was a weird feeling being back in there and going back to some sort of normalcy. It's a good feeling." H/t Wrestling Inc

However, the hype around Pete Dunne revolves around his recent alliance with Pat McAfee and the NXT Tag Champions, Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. They refer to themselves as the Kings of NXT and are focused on laying waste to the Undisputed Era. Dunne has revealed his reason for joining them.

"I just know I've had my problems with The Undisputed Era. I've had problems with them throughout my whole run, so any chance I get to finish them off once and for all, I'm down." H/t Wrestling Inc

Pete Dunne is focusing on the NXT Championship after he is done with The Undisputed Era

Pete Dunne has confirmed that he is looking to tear down the hold of the Undisputed Era on NXT. However, after he is done with them, he is ready to turn his sights onto the NXT Championship.

"I knew coming back to NXT, this was my chance. I'm in the best shape of my life, I'm reset, and I'm refocused. When the opportunity presented itself, I wanted to take it. I want to continue on towards the NXT title. I'm going to say-- the Undisputed Era has been on top for years now. They've been a thorn in my side. Once I take them out, then I can focus on the NXT title." H/t Wrestling Inc

The Bruiserweight is not limiting himself just to the NXT Championship, and has also shown interest in the North American Championship. He offered to take the title off of Leon Ruff via Twitter.

Pete Dunne clearly has an agenda set, and is prepared to follow his plan one step at a time. As of now, he has his eyes on the Undisputed Era, but he has also locked onto the NXT and North American Championship. There is no stopping the Bruiserweight once he identifies his prey.