Pete Dunne returns on NXT 2.0, attacks Tony D'Angelo

Former NXT UK Champion Pete Dunne has re-emerged on NXT 2.0, interrupting the main event between Cameron Grimes and Tony D'Angelo.

Dunne has not been seen on NXT since his loss to Tony D'Angelo in a crowbar on a pole match but was mocked on last week's show by the former in a fake funeral segment.

The main event, which was for the opportunity to challenge Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship, was invaded by the English Superstar near its conclusion, catching D'Angelo with a cricket bat shot to the hand.

This enabled Grimes to take advantage and score a win off the distraction, and he will now head to NXT Vengeance Day for his North American Title opportunity.

Dunne recently appeared on a set of Main Event tapings alongside former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, who also returned on this week's episode, helping Bron Breakker ward off threats from Santos Escobar and Legado Del Phantasma.

Pete Dunne is one of WWE's longest-reigning champions

Pete Dunne was the second NXT UK Champion in history and was a finalist in the tournament to be crowned the first holder of the then WWE United Kingdom Championship.

After winning the belt from inaugural champ Tyler Bate, Dunne's reign lasted 685 days, a record-breaking effort, bested only by the former WALTER.

Since dropping the NXT UK Title, Dunne has featured heavily on the main NXT brand, both as a singles star and as part of tag teams, though he has not had many wins since the brand transitioned to NXT 2.0.

