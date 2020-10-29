Pete Dunne returns and turns heel at NXT Halloween Havoc

Tonight's episode of WWE NXT not only marked the return of Halloween Havoc after nearly two decades, but also the return of the longest-reigning NXT United Kingdom Champion, Pete Dunne. The Bruiserweight sported a fresh new look, but it was his out of the blue heel turn that totally shocked the NXT Universe.

Kyle O'Reilly was having a stand-off with the new alliance of Pat McAfee and the new NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch, when Pete Dunne's music suddenly hit the arena.

Dunne picked up a steel chair and headed towards the ring seemingly to help O'Reilly, but ended up smashing the chair across the latter's back. McAfee, Lorcan, and Burch then joined in with Dunne to lay the hurt on the Undisputed Era member.

Pete Dunne and Pat McAfee join forces

Pat McAfee, who helped Lorcan and Burch capture the NXT Tag Team Championships from Breezango last week, showed up tonight with the champions to explain his actions. The former NFL star explained that it was also him who bribed Ridge Holland to take out Adam Cole towards the end of NXT TakeOver 31.

If it was not evident then, McAfee has now made it clear that they are posing a threat to Adam Cole and UE as an united front and will be running the black and gold brand from here on out. Now that they have added Pete Dunne to their ranks, The Undisputed Era have got another thing coming.