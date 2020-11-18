Pete Dunne reveals interesting fact about wrestling at NXT WarGames 2018

Tonight, Pete Dunne tweeted that it was two years ago today when he participated in NXT TakeOver WarGames in 2018.

2 years ago today I pinned Adam Cole to win WarGames



Useful info probably pic.twitter.com/2kLzSwJtwO — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) November 17, 2020

Afterwards, Pete Dunne would quote the same tweet revealing some interesting facts about participating at NXT WarGames 2018.

NXT WarGames Main Event: Pete Dunne, Ricochet, and The War Raiders vs. The Undisputed Era

NXT TakeOver WarGames took place two years ago today, November 17th, 2018. Pete Dunne competed in the WarGames match that main evented the night.

The fantastic match saw Dunne, Ricochet, and The War Raiders, now known as The Viking Raiders, face the Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Bobby Fish, Kyle O'Reilly, and Rodrick Strong).

WarGames matches are made up of two rings, surrounded by a steel cage, and start as a one-on-one. Every three minutes, a new competitor joins the match.

There were double team moves, multi-man moves, tables, chairs, trash cans, and kendo sticks involved. During the match, Bobby Fish escaped his cage and would then keep Pete Dunne locked in his cage, before throwing the key into the audience.

The match ended when Pete Dunne hit Adam Cole with the "Bitter End" and Ricochet hit a springboard 450 splash onto Cole, as they both pinned the UE leader to win the match.

Tonight, Pete Dunne gave fans some "extra context," as he put it on Twitter that he wrestled the match with a broken foot. Not only that, but he wrestled in the United States at WarGames while his wife back home in the United Kingdom was in labor.

Some extra context;

This was with a broken foot and a wife in labour back in the UK. Somehow made it back in time. Surreal couple of days. https://t.co/QAIX2zIiQV — Pete Dunne (@PeteDunneYxB) November 18, 2020

Pete Dunne was last in for WarGames, but was still a part of the key spots and ending of the match. Most people have their foot in a boot or in a cast, and are on crutches when suffering from a break. But not Pete Dunne, who goes out and beats people up for the one, two, three.