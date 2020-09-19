Pete Dunne reveals new picture of him in 'the best shape of his life'; new role in WWE (Photo)

Pete Dunne has not been a part of WWE television over the past few months, ever since the pandemic hit. He has been stuck in the United Kingdom due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this has not allowed him to participate in WWE programming. NXT UK has also been shut down until recently, and as a result, he has not been able to show up on the United Kingdom show either. Travel restrictions have not allowed him to perform for the NXT brand either.

Now, in a social media post, he has shown off his new look where he has become extremely fit during the lockdown and the pandemic.

Pete Dunne reveals his new chiselled physique

Pete Dunne also posted saying that he was glad to be back and involve with NXT UK, now that they have started to put on shows.

"Glad to be back involved with @NXTUK. Itching to be back to wrestling post lockdown and even more excited to do so in this capacity. @btsportwwe #NoFilterWWE"

Pete Dunne said that he had received quite a few notifications asking if he was okay and that he had lost weight. He mentioned that people were asking if he was unwell. However, Pete Dunne went on to reveal that he had used the lockdown to get into the best shape of his life. He went on to talk about an eventual in-ring return when it is possible again.

“I’ve had quite a few mentions saying I’ve lost weight and asking if I’m unwell etc. I’ve used lockdown to get in the best shape of my life and I’m excited for an eventual in ring return when travel is possible.”

Pete Dunne will be appearing on next Thursday's NXT UK episode for a segment where he picks the match-ups for the upcoming Heritage Cup Tournament. It should also be noted that Pete Dunne appears to have taken up a new role on the NXT UK brand, and was labeled as an NXT UK Producer on the new programming that aired this week.

