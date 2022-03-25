Pete Dunne shares honest feelings about his name change on WWE SmackDown

Pete Dunne made his official main roster debut as part of SmackDown two weeks ago under the ring name "Butch."

The Bruiserweight previously competed in NXT and NXT UK, where he held the tag team championship with Riddle and the United Kingdom Championship. He and the RAW star also won the 2020 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

During his recent interview with Mark Andrews of My Love Letter to Wrestling, Butch discussed his new character and stated that he's excited for this new chapter on the blue brand.

"I mean it’s just different but I think it’s time to change it up a little bit. Like I said, five years, fresh start, why not try something a little new? And the thing is with me, whether it’s a name or whatever it is that changes, that’s not really what endeared me to the audience in the first place, right? It’s the — I like to think anyways it’s the quality of the in-ring work and that’s what I’m gonna keep the same of course. It’s gonna get better, it’s gonna improve as time goes. So that’s sort of my perspective on it. If I can endear the crowd with the quality of my in-ring work, that’s what I’m looking to continue to do," said Butch. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Butch(FKA Pete Dunne) comments on his pairing with Sheamus on WWE SmackDown

Pete Dunne was welcomed to the main roster by Sheamus and Ridge Holland, and he's currently a part of The Celtic Warrior's alliance.

The former NXT star stated that Sheamus wants to see him and Holland succeed, and he has a lot of respect for him.

"[Sheamus] would have been a name on that list to work with too. He’s someone I crossed paths with a lot but, we started around the same time when — might have been in the UK... obviously, we haven’t known each other that long but, we definitely have more in common than we think we would and it’s good to see how excited he is for all this as well. He’s been there so long and he’s still excited about the prospect of that and seeing how far we can take it so, that’s endearing to come in and see that veteran up there who’s still, you know, he wants to kill it and he wants to my grow name bigger and he wants to help me and Ridge [Holland] make our names solid so, yeah, he’s a good guy," said Butch.

Whether he is known as Pete Dunne or Butch, none can take away his in-ring talent. He will find plenty of opponents to face and feud with on WWE SmackDown and prove his worth in the company.

