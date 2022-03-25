"It could never happen, right?" - Pete Dunne names recent AEW signing as his dream opponent 

WWE SmackDown star Pete Dunne (now known as Butch) has named William Regal and AJ Styles the stars he'd like to wrestle.

The Brusierweight worked with Regal in NXT, who served as the General Manager of the black-and-gold brand. The latter signed with rival promotion AEW after his release from WWE. On the other hand, AJ Styles is still a top star in the company, and he's set to face Edge at WrestleMania 38.

During his recent appearance on Mark Andrews' My Love Letter to Wrestling, Pete Dunne was asked to pick a legend he would love to face, and he didn't hesitate to mention William Regal. At the same time, he named AJ Styles as a realistic option.

"It could never happen, right? But the obvious name is [William] Regal. What he’s done for all of our careers really, but specifically, you know, you can see I wear the same colors when I wrestle and stuff like that-that he has and the impact he’s had on my career. He’s the obvious name [that is my dream match] and I think from fans too, that’s the one I hear all the time. ‘I wish I could see that match, I wish we could see that matchup.’ It’s gotta be him and [if] we’re talking a more realistic option, obviously, like you said earlier, AJ Styles." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Pete Dunne opens up about his run on NXT

The Bruiserweight captured two titles under the NXT umbrella. He is the second-ever United Kingdom Champion, and he held the title for 685 days. He's also a former NXT Tag Team Champion.

Pete Dunne was recently called up to the main roster. He stated that he's grateful for his time in NXT, but it's time for him to move up to something new.

"Yeah, I was lucky to have as long as I did in NXT and to be honest, there was a point in there where I felt it’d be a shame to stop being in NXT. Obviously, we always wanted to move on and be a part of WrestleMania and that kind of stuff but, it was definitely a time there where NXT was rolling how it was and so many people to work with. It was every matchup was exciting, when we were on the road, TV, TakeOvers especially whenever it was and I didn’t seem like I really [looked] forward to be out of there, but it’s definitely time to move up so, I’m grateful for five years but it’s exciting to see what comes next."

Pete Dunne, currently known as Butch, is presently a member of WWE SmackDown, and he's allied with Sheamus and Ridge Holland on the blue brand. While facing Regal may not be possible with the former working in AEW, The Bruiserweight could face AJ Styles in the future.

