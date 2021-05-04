WWE Superstar warns Randy Orton about teaming up with Riddle

Randy Orton has had many tag team partnerships in his 19-year career with WWE. However, he now finds himself teaming up with Riddle, in what many are considering the oddest pairing in WWE right now.

The WWE Universe isn't the only one to find this odd, as NXT Superstar Pete Dunne warned Randy Orton about teaming up with The Original Bro.

The Bruiserweight, who teamed up with Riddle in NXT, sent a message to Orton, telling him to get out while he can. The message included a picture of him and his former tag-team partner riding in a golf cart and clearly, Pete Dunne didn't look too happy.

This comes as a bit of surprise, especially considering their success as a team, winning the NXT Tag Team Championships.

However, the way things are going, it looks like Randy Orton will be considering a permanent partnership with Riddle. The two teamed up again on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, where they defeated Elias and Jaxson Ryker.

It will be interesting to see how this partnership proceeds and if it will have as much success as some of Orton's previous partnerships.

Randy Orton will be looking to get his hands on the RAW Tag Team Championship

The end goal for RKBro should be winning the RAW Tag Team Championships. Despite being involved with numerous tag teams in the past, the Legend Killer has only won the tag titles twice.

Orton first won the tag team titles with Edge in 2006. He later won the SmackDown tag team titles when he joined the Wyatt family, alongside Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper.

Randy Orton will be looking to win the RAW Tag Team Championships for the first time with Riddle. However, they will have to go through AJ Styles and Omos.

The team of @AJStylesOrg & @TheGiantOmos continue to amaze by retaining the #WWERaw Tag Team Titles against the New Day! pic.twitter.com/YLEOruYpGx — WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2021

Will RKBro be able to become the next RAW Tag Team Champions? Let us know in the comments section below.