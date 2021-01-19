Watch: Peyton Royce announced as a Royal Rumble 2021 entrant

The 2021 Royal Rumble is less than two weeks away. The event is set to occur in WWE's Thunderdome at Tropicana Field on January 31.

A handful of entrants have already been announced for both the men's and women's Royal Rumbles.

Earlier tonight, WWE shared a video of RAW Superstar Jeff Hardy personally revealing that he would be taking part. Now, Peyton Royce has been announced for the women's match.

Unlike many other participant announcements, Peyton Royce did not share this news herself. It was actually announced on WWE's Twitter page by RAW correspondent Sarah Schrieber.

This announcement makes Peyton Royce the seventh WWE Superstar to enter the women's Royal Rumble match in 2021.

Many female RAW and SmackDown Superstars have declared their Royal Rumble entry

Peyton Royce is the latest Superstar to be declared for the 2021 Royal Rumble, alongside a multitude of performers from RAW and SmackDown. Fans often see stars from NXT taking part in the event, but none have declared thus far.

Joining Peyton Royce in the women's Royal Rumble will be former RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax, the first woman to announce her entry into the match. WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and 2020 Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair has also declared her entry.

In a promo on the January 8 edition of SmackDown, both former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and WWE Bianca Belair made their Royal Rumble intentions known to the WWE Universe.

On the January 11 episode of Monday Night RAW, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke revealed that they would also be in the 2021 women's Royal Rumble.