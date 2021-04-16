Peyton Royce breaks silence following WWE release

On the anniversary of WWE's "Black Wednesday," multiple Superstars were released from their contracts. One of these releases was Peyton Royce. This departure left many WWE fans stunned, as Royce had competed on television just weeks before WrestleMania 37, in a match against then-RAW Women's Champion Asuka.

Following their releases, stars including Billie Kay, Chelsea Green, and Samoa Joe shared their feelings with their fans and friends online. Multiple WWE stars, past and present, reacted to the shocking news.

Peyton Royce is the latest superstar to react to her WWE release. On her Twitter page, she shared the following lengthy statement:

"Although my heart is in some need of repairs I must send out some thanks. To Mr. McMahon & HHH for allowing me the opportunity to work for you I have loved every moment of it & I will cherish my memories at WWE for the rest of my life. Some of my wildest dreams came true under your roof."

Peyton Royce went on to thank her fans and WWE co-workers:

"I cannot thank my wonderful fans enough. You all fuel my passion & my soul. I'll never be able to thank you enough for your love through the years. I wouldn't have had these opportunities without you!"

"To all the women & men I have shared the ring & locker room with these past 6 years, thank you! All your texts these past 24 hours have meant the world to me. I will miss your great minds, our memories but most our friendship. I'm so grateful to have met you all. You made me a better person."

"My hope is that I have made my country, my family & friends back home proud. If so, I feel success in that. Without their support of me chasing my dreams since I was merely 10 years old, I couldn't have done it."

Peyton Royce signed off with a sweet message to her husband

Ending her statement, Peyton Royce sent out a heartfelt message to her husband. She married former WWE Superstar and current AEW performer Shawn Spears in 2019.

"My husband has been my absolute rock & my guidance through my whole journey here. I am so lucky to have his love & support. Baba, thank you for believing in me/my vision, for supporting my crazy ideas & always making me feel like I can accomplish anything my mind desires. You make my life whole."

Peyton Royce ended with a hopeful note on her future:

"This chapter of my life has finished but I know in my heart I'm not done just yet. This really is just the beginning & I'm excited to get to work on the future."

The possibilities could be endless for Peyton Royce post-WWE.