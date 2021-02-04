"It is NOT ok" - Peyton Royce calls out a fan for overstepping the line

RAW Superstar Peyton Royce has taken to social media to make a clear statement on what boundaries are to be expected between WWE Superstars and their fans. On her Twitter account, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion appeared to call out a fan for going too far recently.

Like many other WWE female Superstars, Peyton Royce has been forced to remind her 564,000 Twitter followers how to appropriately send fan mail. She alluded that both herself and friends had recently received unsolicited packaged from fans to personal addresses.

PSA 🗣



It is NOT ok to send packages to someone’s mailing address if they did not PERSONALLY give you their mailing address. This includes friends of the recipient.

This is stalking & I will report you to authorities.

If you would like to send fan mail, please use the WWE PC. — Relentless Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) February 3, 2021

Adding to her statement, Peyton Royce reminded her fans of the seriousness of the issue. She said that it is classed as stalking, and made it clear that if this carries on, serious action would have to be taken. Peyton Royce also reminded fans that fan mail should be sent to WWE's Performance Center.

Peyton Royce isn't the only WWE Superstar who has been the victim of this kind of behavior

Unfortunately, Peyton Royce is not alone in the treatment she has received with fans overstepping the line.

On multiple occasions, fellow WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss has been the victim of online harassment and fans pushing the boundaries with both herself and her fiance, Ryan Cabrera. It has led to the star having to call this behavior out and lock her social media accounts.

As well as this, Sonya Deville was involved in a terrifying situation with a stalker last summer. After continuous online harassment, the star found the stalker on her property and fled the situation with fellow WWE Superstar and best friend, Mandy Rose.

It emerged that this was a kidnapping attempt, and Mandy Rose had also received horrific threats to her life from the man. Following this ordeal, Sonya Deville took a break from WWE.

It is a shame that this behavior continues to happen to the women of WWE in 2021, despite the Superstars having to call this treatment out multiple times.