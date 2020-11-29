Peyton Royce comments on her Survivor Series match

Peyton Royce appeared on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump to discuss a variety of topics. These included her most recent Survivor Series match, what it was like to eliminate Bayley, and her opinion on her former tag team partner Billie Kay's appearances on SmackDown.

Speaking to The Bump's panel, Peyton Royce commented on the recent on-screen performances of her former Iiconics tag partner Billie Kay. Since the dissolution of their alliance, Billie Kay has been going around SmackDown handing out her portfolio to all comers.

It has consistently been one of the funniest segments on the blue brand for sometime now. Royce applauded her former teammate, referring to her as a genius.

"She is a genius in her own right. I saw her bring this out on TV and I thought that was so smart to do." H/t Wrestling Inc

Peyton Royce says being in the ring with Bayley was a huge accomplishment

Peyton Royce recently had a huge achievement when she shockingly eliminated Bayley in the Survivor Series match between Team RAW and Team SmackDown. Not only did Royce eliminate the self-proclaimed team captain of SmackDown, but she also registered the first elimination.

"Just to be in the ring with Bayley was a huge accomplishment for me. To eliminate her from the team - my heart is still racing from it. I look at the whole SmackDown Survivor Series Team and they had a very strong team. I agree, being pinned by a legend does soften the blow, but I look at the team, and if any one of them eliminated me, I would have taken that elimination graciously." H/t Wrestling Inc

Peyton Royce even recalled the day of Survivor Seires, and how the fact she was in the match dawned upon her once again. She remembered being so excited at the fact that she would be in the Survivor Series match.

"It was amazing. I woke up Sunday morning and I was just so overwhelmed with emotion that I was like-- I wanted to cry because I've wanted to do this since I was a little girl. I sat at my counter having my breakfast, and I said, 'Oh my gosh, I'm going to be on Survivor Series tonight.' I was so excited!" H/t Wreslting Inc

Peyton Royce definitely had a huge moment when she eliminated Bayley. Hopefully, she can take that accomplishment and turn it into some momentum for her future singles career.