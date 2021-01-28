Peyton Royce gets emotional discussing her biggest WWE achievement (Exclusive)

Peyton Royce has reflected on how she felt after becoming a WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion at WrestleMania 35.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce defeated Bayley and Sasha Banks, Beth Phoenix and Natalya, and Nia Jax and Tamina to win the Women’s Tag Team titles. The IIconics held the titles for 120 days before losing them to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross on RAW in August 2019.

Speaking in an interview with SK Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino, Peyton Royce became emotional when she was asked about the title victory.

“Yeah, I’m tearing up right now. I’ll never not be so emotional about that night. I have the poster right up above me. I look at it every day. I have the Women’s Tag Title right here with the side plates on it.

“That night I will look back and I will always have the most pure and wonderful memories from that night and I hope I never lose that feeling because that was literally my dreams coming true. I still can’t believe, I still have to pinch myself that it even happened, that we did that on that stage with those women in the same ring. It was just wild.”

Watch the video above to find out Peyton Royce’s thoughts on her tag team partnership with Lacey Evans. She also discussed her fitness competition and her current WWE status.

Peyton Royce on her favorite WrestleMania

Becky Lynch won the main event of WrestleMania 35

Elaborating on her thoughts about WrestleMania 35, Peyton Royce said that event is her favorite WrestleMania ever from top to bottom.

WrestleMania 35 began with Seth Rollins defeating Brock Lesnar, while it ended with Becky Lynch defeating Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the main event. Kofi Kingston also won the WWE Championship from Daniel Bryan at that year’s show.

