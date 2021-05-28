"It was special" - Peyton Royce gives her honest opinion on winning the WWE Women's Tag Championship at WrestleMania 35

Former WWE Superstars Billie Kay and Peyton Royce recently discussed winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35.

In a move that surprised many fans, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce were both released by WWE earlier this year in April. The former Women's Tag Champions had been split up on WWE television prior to their releases.

The IIconics were recently guests on Busted Open Radio. During the interview, Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) opened up about winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Billie Kay at WrestleMania 35. She called it a special moment and also discussed how the fans in the area helped make the moment even more memorable:

"It was just so special. And then with Elimination Chamber prior to that, for the inaugural championships. That was such a fun match for us, but I think in that moment we wanted to show more. Just because we had been so vocal about helping to pioneer this division. We wanted more for it. So when WrestleMania happened we were like ‘holy freaking cow.’ I really believe everything happens for a reason. So knowing what happened at WrestleMania, obviously I know everything happens for a reason," said Cassie Lee.

2 years ago ♥️🙏 pic.twitter.com/aVlP3i04iZ — Jessica McKay (@JessicaMcKay) April 7, 2021

Lee also spoke about how fans played an important in their WrestleMania moment.

"And I would not give anything for that moment we had at WrestleMania," added Lee. "In front of fans too. I feel we take that for granted now. I look back and I’m like ‘wow, we were so lucky we had fans.’ Just the emotion and the atmosphere when Jess pinned Bayley. That moment was so special and I never felt like, my body just drained of everything. It was just a lot." H/T: WrestlingINC

The IIconics were released along with a number of other WWE Superstars

The IIconics were not the only WWE Superstars to be released in the round of cuts following WrestleMania in April. There were a number of surprising departures, including the releases of Samoa Joe and Chelsea Green. WWE veteran Mickie James was also among those let go.

Other superstars released last April included Kalisto, Bo Dallas, Mojo Rawley, and Steve Cutler.

You can listen to Busted Open Radio HERE.