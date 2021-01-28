Peyton Royce reveals her favorite Royal Rumble moment (Exclusive) 

Peyton Royce will be one of the competitors in the Women's Royal Rumble match this weekend, and ahead of the massive Pay-Per-View, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion sat down for an interview with SK Wrestling's Rick Ucchino.

Peyton Royce discussed her Royal Rumble goals and revealed her favorite moment in the PPV's long and illustrious history. Royce recalled the 2006 Royal Rumble and its aftermath until WrestleMania that year as her most memorable Rumble memory.

While Royce found it hard to recollect some of the details, Rick Ucchino recalled the 2006 Royal Rumble's biggest highlight.

If you'd remember, Rey Mysterio won the Royal Rumble in 2006. The legendary Luchador also went on to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 22 in a Triple Threat match against then-champion Kurt Angle and the man he eventually pinned, Randy Orton.

Here's what was discussed during Rick Ucchino's interview with Peyton Royce:

Peyton Royce: Oh gosh, probably, when was it? 2006 Royal Rumble? A lot happened the previous year, so just when 2006 happened, and then we went on to WrestleMania, I think that was my favorite just for the, what's the word. When something like, makes you remember something else (laughs).

Rick Ucchino: 2006 was when Rey Mysterio won the Royal Rumble. That's what you are talking about? Yeah, there was a lot that obviously happened that year, and it was a big moment for Rey and then for him to go on and win at WrestleMania. Yeah, for sure, that's up there.

As stated earlier, Peyton Royce will be in the Women's Royal Rumble this year, and the former IIconic member would look to make a long-lasting impression in the high-profile match.

During the SK Wrestling interview, Peyton Royce shared her honest feelings about WWE's decision to split The IIconics. She also spoke about being involved with the Royal Rumble, the Four Horsewomen, and Bayley's role in her career.

Make sure to check out PART ONE of SK Wrestling's conversation with Peyton Royce in the video above. PART TWO will be out on the SK Wrestling YouTube Channel on Thursday.