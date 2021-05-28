Peyton Royce reveals she had a feeling that her match with former Women's Championship would be her last in WWE

Peyton Royce is one of the most talented superstars in the wrestling industry. Unfortunately, Royce was released from WWE in the month of April this year.

Prior to her release, Peyton Royce had two of the most impactful moments in her WWE singles career. Her emotional promo on RAW Talk and her superb match with Asuka on RAW.

The match between herself and the Empress of Tomorrow was probably her best singles match in WWE.

Royce recently appeared on the Busted Open podcast alongside Billie Kay, where she discussed her match with Asuka. Despite it being one of her best matches, Royce revealed that she felt that it was her last match in WWE.

"That match I had with Asuka was kind of strange, because afterwards I felt so happy and so fulfilled like, "Yes! I feel like I'm finally scratching my wrestling itch!," but I had this really strange feeling overcome me. I just had this strange feeling that that was gonna be my last wrestling match. It was just this feeling that came over me and went away. Then I find out afterwards that I only got that match because someone had COVID. It wasn't because my RAW Talk promo got me the opportunity. I just had this strange feeling that it was my last match," said Peyton Royce.

"I don't have any answers and I don't think I'm gonna get any answers."@JessicaMcKay & @CassieLee discuss the moment they knew the WWE was letting them go...@davidlagreca1 @bullyray5150 pic.twitter.com/lTgCJnxzz9 — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) May 27, 2021

Royce's fears would soon come true, as she was released by WWE shortly thereafter along with several huge names such as Samoa Joe, Mickie James, and Chelsea Green.

Peyton Royce says her mental health was affected during her time with WWE

Peyton Royce spent six successful years with WWE. She had a very fruitful run with Billie Kay as a part of The IIconics, winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship along the way.

However, Royce had a few struggles of her own during her time in WWE, as she recently revealed on her new Off Her Chops podcast with Billie Kay. She disclosed that she was struggling with the travel and not seeing her loved ones.

