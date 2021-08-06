"A few times I thought to myself I can't do this anymore" - Peyton Royce on struggling after Brodie Lee's passing

Peyton Royce wasn't sure if she could continue wrestling after Brodie Lee sadly died.

The passing of Brodie Lee hurt the entire wrestling world, fans and talent alike. Those who have worked with him over the years, such as Peyton Royce (now known as Cassie Lee) took it incredibly hard.

Peyton Royce was the latest guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss her WWE career and what's next for her. During discussions about mental health, Royce revealed that the passing of Brodie Lee put a lot of things into perspective for her.

"I really struggled when Brodie [Lee] passed," Peyton Royce admits. "I struggled with the big picture and putting things into perspective. I was really unhappy at work, really unhappy. A few times I thought to myself I can't do this anymore and I am going to ask for my release."

Peyton Royce says Rhea Ripley prevented her from asking for her release

Peyton Royce went on to reveal that while she was on the verge of asking for her WWE release, former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley was able to talk her off the ledge.

"A few times I was in the locker room, some sort of creative would change and it would just... I would be just so upset," Peyton Royce continued. "Rhea [Ripley] of all people had to talk me off the ledge, because I was about to walk into talent relations and say 'I'm out. I don't want to do this anymore.' I was so unhappy. So the release was a blessing in disguise. I was so close to asking for my release but I never actually pulled the trigger."

