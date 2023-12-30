PHOTO: Rhea Ripley shares stunning new photo during WWE's Holiday Tour

During WWE's ongoing Holiday Tour, Rhea Ripley took to social media to share a stunning new photo of herself.

Ripley is the reigning Women's World Champion. Earlier this year, she won the SmackDown Women's Championship before it was replaced by the newly introduced title.

Taking to her Instagram story, Ripley shared a stunning new photo, even showing off her new pair of gloves, which were gifted to her by a fan.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram story and her new photo:

Rhea Ripley opened up about the early days of her WWE career

During a recent interview with The West Sport, Rhea Ripley opened up about the early stages of her WWE career and where it went wrong.

In 2017, Ripley broke into WWE in the Mae Young Classic tournament. She briefly opened up about her appearance during the early days of her WWE career. Ripley said:

"When I first came in for the first Mae Young Classic, I had the long blonde hair. I smiled way too much. Way too bubbly. It wasn’t me. The person you see today is the person I was back then. But I was trying so hard to be someone else because of who I watched growing up. I thought that’s what they wanted, I didn’t feel comfortable."

She added:

"So, once I decided not to care what people thought about me... Cut my hair short… And once I did that and started wearing the long pants with the chains and the studs… Changed my persona, came out and I was just mean mugging everyone, beating everyone up. ‘This is my brutality.’ It’s not even a joke. It’s what I did."

Ripley concluded:

"That’s when my career really started rocking and rolling. And the Rhea Ripley evolution that you have seen into the Rhea Ripley that you see today is just me growing as a person outside of WWE and I’m just letting it shine through within the WWE sort of thing. So, it’s me. And I think that’s what fans see and that’s what gravitates them towards Rhea Ripley."

Ripley will be defending the Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

