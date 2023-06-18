[Photo] 25-year-old WWE Superstar was seen posing with Judgment Day member in a recent social media post

WWE Superstar Austin Theory was recently seen posing with Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio.

On last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley was presented with a new Women's World Championship. During the segment, Dominik also joined The Eradicator for the celebrations but was interrupted by Cody Rhodes.

After a back-and-forth confrontation, The American Nightmare challenged Mysterio for a match at Money in the Bank Ripley accepted the challenge on behalf of her on-screen partner. Eventually, Dominik attacked Cody Rhodes, while he was on his way out of the ring.

Taking to social media, Theory recently uploaded a mirror selfie of himself alongside the heel stable member, Dominik as he wrote:

"bad boyz."

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray criticized Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray heavily criticized Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio.

While speaking in an interview on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Ray mentioned that he doesn't like Dominik's character. The former WWE Tag Team Champion mentioned that Dominik is more like Eddie Guerrero than Rey Mysterio.

The veteran further detailed that Dom Dom's character mostly revolves around hiding behind his stablemates and pretending to have had a hard time at the prison.

"Don [Callis] is doing just as good of a job as everyone else at generating heat right now also. But I just believe people are truly buying into Dominik more because he's this punk who hides behind two dudes and his girlfriend and makes it seem like he did hard time in prison. He looks like Eddie Gurrero, it doesn't seem like he wants to be a Mysterio... there's nothing about Dom that I want to like it."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Dominik Mysterio.

