PHOTO: 36-year-old WWE star welcomes baby girl into the world

One of the household names in WWE over the past few years has been Pat McAfee, who served as a color commentator for SmackDown and also wrestled at the last two editions of WrestleMania.

His last appearance came at WrestleMania 39, where he made a surprise return to confront and wrestle The Miz on Night One of The Show of Shows. He received a great audience reaction and went on to defeat The A-lister on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Pat McAfee previously announced that he and his wife, Samantha, were expecting a baby. He has now announced the birth of his daughter via Twitter, along with an emotional message. The former NFL punter expressed his happiness by stating that both the mother and the child are perfectly healthy.

"Today’s a day that [Samantha McAfee] and I have been dreaming of. I can’t wait to see where this foot gets to go beautiful girl. WE LOVE YOU. Baby and Momma are both healthy. Momma and I are floating with joy. This is amazing. Thanks for all of the good vibes." stated Pat McAfee.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulate the lovely couple on their first child together and hope to see the former NFL star back in WWE for some more matches.

