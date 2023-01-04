[Photo] 45-year-old WWE Superstar spotted with Batista in public

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Batista was backstage in Tampa Bay, where the show took place.

The wrestler-turned-actor last competed inside the squared circle back at WrestleMania 35. However, he hasn't completely cut off his pro wrestling roots.

He has now been spotted with current WWE Superstar Titus O'Neil. Taking to Twitter, the 45-year-old shared a photo featuring the multi-time WWE World Champion.

Check out the tweet from Titus O'Neil below:

In the aftermath of last week's SmackDown, Titus also took to Twitter to share a few photos of him enjoying himself with The Animal in the backstage area.

It's safe to say that fans were disappointed after the veteran WWE star didn't appear on the show despite being present backstage.

However, fans did get to witness the return of John Cena on the blue brand. The Cenation Leader teamed up with Kevin Owens in a winning effort against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn of The Bloodline.

Batista's last WWE storyline saw him feud with Triple H

Batista and Triple H have a lot of history with each other. The two men were previously part of the Evolution faction alongside Ric Flair and Randy Orton. The group dominated the Ruthless Aggression Era and also held World Championships among themselves.

In 2018, the faction reunited on the 1000th episode of SmackDown, where a match between The Animal and The Game was teased. The Game had previously never beaten his arch-rival and stablemate in singles competition.

This led to Batista attacking Ric Flair on his 70th birthday celebration, leading to Triple H accepting his challenge for a match at WrestleMania 35. At The Grandest Stage of Them All, the two men collided in a No Holds Barred Match where The Animal's career was on the line. Batista would end up losing the match, and hasn't wrestled since.

