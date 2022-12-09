PHOTO: 55-year-old legend looks shredded amid WWE return rumors 

It's been almost a year since the WWE Universe saw Goldberg compete. The 55-year-old came up short in his last match against Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia back in February.

Goldberg noted during a recent appearance on The Bump that he was still contracted to WWE and earlier today revealed that he was set to make his return to the ring. It comes as no surprise that the WCW legend has shared an image on his Instagram page where he has shown that he is in fantastic shape ahead of his return.

Goldberg appears to be in fantastic shape and could easily wrestle several more matches for the company before announcing his retirement.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently revealed that he will wrestle again

Goldberg hasn't wrestled since his loss to Roman Reigns in the Middle East, but he revealed earlier today in an interview with Max Kellerman on 929ESPN that he didn't want to go out on a loss.

Rick Ucchino @RickUcchino Goldberg just told Max Kellerman that he will wrestle again at some point. Says he doesn’t want to go out losing to Roman Reigns. Goldberg just told Max Kellerman that he will wrestle again at some point. Says he doesn’t want to go out losing to Roman Reigns.

Whilst it's unclear when Goldberg will wrestle again, he has the uncanny ability to draw heat wherever he goes, and could walk into a feud with any superstar at any time.

There are also several other well-known promotions that would be open to having Goldberg working for them since he is considered a draw. The former Universal Champion is in fantastic shape and could walk into any match that is presented to him.

At the age of 55, many fans expected the match against Roman Reigns to be his last, but it appears that the former Champion is holding out. Given the confusion surrounding the expiry date of his WWE contract, it's unknown if he will wrestle for the company again in the future.

Do you think Goldberg will ever wrestle again? Have your say in the comments section below...

