[PHOTO] 57-year-old legend forced to wear neck brace on RAW in segment with Cody Rhodes

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes kickstarted his Road to WrestleMania on RAW this week and crossed paths with Paul Heyman on the show. However, the Special Counsel was spotted wearing a neck brace in the aftermath of Elimination Chamber 2023.

This weekend, Roman Reigns defeated Sami Zayn in the Elimination Chamber main event to successfully retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Tribal Chief joined forces with Jimmy Uso to launch a brutal attack on Zayn after the match, which prompted Kevin Owens to walk out to a deafening pop.

Owens immediately destroyed Jimmy Uso and hit Reigns with a devastating Stunner. He then picked up a steel chair to execute his vengeance, but Paul Heyman stepped inside the squared circle to protect his Tribal Chief.

The Wiseman attacked KO from behind with several punches, although hardly any of them bothered Owens. The crowd screamed, "You F*cked up," in unison as Kevin Owens turned around and delivered a Stunner that silenced Heyman as he lay face flat on the mat.

Heyman appeared on WWE RAW in a neck brace, doing his best to sell the after-effects of Kevin Owens' brutal Stunner. It was a small but essential tweak, allowing The Wiseman to sell the Stunner with more dedication than any other victim in WWE.

Paul Heyman cut a scathing promo on RAW, warning Cody Rhodes against the perils of becoming the champion. He crossed the line when he made a disrespectful comment about Cody Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes, insinuating that, unlike the happily married Roman Reigns, Heyman will keep her warm on cold nights.

