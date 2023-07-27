[Photo] 6-time champion seemingly confirms injury fears ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE is set to host the Biggest Party of The Summer in Detroit when the company presents its annual SummerSlam premium live event. Unfortunately, former WWE Women's Tag Team, SmackDown, and RAW Champion Bayley has been seen wearing a leg brace.

Earlier this month, Bayley seemingly suffered an undisclosed injury during a live event. The Role Model was seen on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where she abandoned Damage CTRL's Iyo Sky during her match against Charlotte Flair after being spooked by Shotzi Blackheart.

Recently, Bayley was seen wearing a leg brace in one of her Instagram stories. The Role Model has not wrestled or gotten physical inside the squared circle since she seemingly suffered a leg injury during the live event when she faced Charlotte Flair and Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship. Check it out:

It will be interesting to see if Bayley will be able to wrestle going forward or if she will need time away from the company to completely heal.

Bayley returned to action in WWE at last year's SummerSlam

Last year, Triple H took over the creative duties of booking and producing RAW and SmackDown ahead of the Biggest Party of The Summer. While most of the matches were announced, The Game made a few changes to the show.

After the opening contest between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, Bayley made her long-awaited return to the company. However, she returned with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai to create Damage CTRL.

The stable terrorized the Women's division on Monday Night RAW for months before the team of Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch defeated them in a six-woman tag match at WrestleMania 39.

Lately, Bayley and Iyo Sky are on Friday Night SmackDown after the stable was drafted to the brand. Unfortunately, Dakota Kai suffered an injury and will most likely miss out on the rest of the year.

Meanwhile, Sky won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match in London and tried her best to have a successful cash-in on WWE Women's Champion Asuka with the help of Bayley.

