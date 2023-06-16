[Photo] 67-year-old Hall of Famer shares post-workout picture with Matt Cardona

A 67-year-old Hall of Famer recently shared a post-workout picture with former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona on social media.

Besides his in-ring prowess, Diamond Dallas Page is best known for his DDP Yoga brand. Throughout the past several years, he has helped several celebrities and wrestlers overcome their personal struggles through yoga.

Despite being 67, DDP's penchant for fitness has helped him remain in great shape and health. Hence, it shouldn't be surprising that other wrestlers also want to share the gym with the Hall of Famer.

Diamond Dallas Page recently took to social media to share a picture of himself and Matt Cardona after their workout. The two men can be seen showing off their jacked physiques for the camera.

"@themattcardona...the newest gladiator to enter #DDPsGauntlet," the Hall of Famer wrote.

Matt Cardona picks Roman Reigns as Male Wrestler of the Year

Roman Reigns is currently in the midst of a legendary title reign. He has been the champion for almost three years now, showing no signs of slowing down. The current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is enjoying one of the longest reigns in WWE history.

During these three years, Reigns has established himself as one of the greatest. He has beaten everyone who has stepped up to face him, including his cousins, Jey and Jimmy Uso.

During a recent interview with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, Matt Cardona picked Roman Reigns for Male Wrestler of the Year.

"How could you not pick Roman Reigns? He's the modern face of the WWE, undefeated for so long, and has been the champion for, oh my god, I can't even count for how many days," said Cardona.[01:26 - 1:38]

Despite the ongoing problems among the Bloodline, Roman Reigns still looks like a dominant champion. It remains to be seen if anyone on the current roster can dethrone him.

