[PHOTO] A smiling Dominik Mysterio spotted with an unmasked Rey Mysterio

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio was spotted with his father and Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in a recent picture that's making the rounds on the web.

Dominik is one of the biggest heels in the pro-wrestling business today. Dirty Dom's career took a turn for the better when he joined The Judgment Day last year. Since then, Dominik has feuded with some of WWE's biggest names, including his father, Rey Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio were spotted together in a recent picture that's currently going viral on social media. In a rare occurrence, Rey Mysterio didn't have his signature mask on.

Rey Mysterio's thoughts on Dominik Mysterio's work on WWE TV

Dominik and Rey feuded on the road to WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. At The Show of Shows, Rey defeated Dominik in a singles match. Rey had the following to say about Dominik's rise to the top while speaking with WESH News 2:

"Incredible. You can only imagine the pride that I feel watching him on TV. I’m on SmackDown, he’s on RAW, so to be able to just sit down at home with my wife and view his matches, hear his promos, just witness his growth throughout the past year and a half [or] year since we were separated, every now and then, I’ll look at my wife and go, ‘Wow, could you believe how much he’s grown, and how good he’s getting?’ I hear it, I hear the buzz. I see what’s going on, so that makes me feel extremely proud of his work," said Rey. [H/T Hindustan Times]

Rey Mysterio is one of the most popular wrestlers in the history of the business. In addition to winning several title belts, he has moved a massive amount of merch over the years. Judging by Dominik Mysterio's current standing on the WWE roster, it seems highly likely that he is on his way to becoming a top name in the business, just like his father.

